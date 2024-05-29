5 Of The 7 Local Primary Runoff Winners Will Face General Election Opponents

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

They won their primary runoff races, but they’re not done yet. Five of the seven winning candidates in the local runoff contests Tuesday must still campaign because they face an opposing party candidate in the November general election.

In the race for state House District 37, primary runoff winner Jonathan Gracia is up against first-term representative, Republican Janie Lopez. The winner of the Democratic runoff for Cameron County sheriff, Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino, now faces retired Brownsville police veteran Santiago “Jimmy” Manrrique in the general election campaign.

Democrat Eddie Garcia, the upset winner in Tuesday’s runoff for Cameron County tax assessor-collector, will face Republican Jesus Martinez. Longtime Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4 Place 1 in Edinburg, Charlie Espinoza, has a Republican challenger – Norma De La Rosa Saldana. And for Republican Jay Furman, he faces longtime Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar in November in his bid for Congressional District 28.