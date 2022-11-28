5 Officers Charged After Black Man Paralyzed In Police Van

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Randy" Cox, center, is pulled from the back of a police van and placed in a wheelchair after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Five Connecticut police officers were charged with misdemeanors Monday, Nov. 28, over their treatment of Cox after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van. (New Haven Police via AP, File)

(AP) — Five Connecticut police officers have been charged with misdemeanors over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van. Officials announced the charges Monday.

Randy Cox was being driven to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision. As Cox pleaded for help, saying he couldn’t move, some of the officers mocked him and accused him of faking his injuries. Then, the officers dragged him from the van by his feet.

The officers face charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. Messages seeking comment were sent to the officers’ attorneys.