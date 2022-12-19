WORLD

5 People Killed In Canadian Condo Shooting; Gunman Dead

Police stand in the lobby of a condominium building following a shooting in Vaughan, Ontario, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Authorities said multiple people were shot and killed in a unit of the building in the Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police. (Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium building in a Toronto suburb and the 73-year-old gunman was killed by police.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police says one of his officers fatally shot the suspect on Sunday night at a condo unit in Vaughan, Ontario. MacSween says another person shot by the suspect is in the hospital and expected to survive. He didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police. The unit said Monday that the dead suspect was 73 years old.

 

