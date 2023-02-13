NATIONALTRENDING

5 People Shot At Michigan State University; Suspect At Large

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

(AP) — Michigan State University police say at least five people have been shot on campus, some with life-threatening injuries. The suspect remained at large. Police had ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around the school’s East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately.”

Chris Rozman of the police department says said hundreds of officers are on campus to maintain safety and catch the gunman.

