5 Shot, 2 Fatally, In Domestic Violence Case

(AP) – Police say five people were shot, two fatally, in what investigators say was a case of domestic violence in western Houston.

A police spokesman says officers went to a house in response to a report of an “active shooter.” They arrived to find the body of a man in the driveway of the house he’s believed to have owned.

Upon entry, they found a wounded man with a gun beside him and a wounded woman believed to have been the complainant. Upstairs were two more wounded women, one of whom was already dead. A 3-month-old girl appeared unharmed.