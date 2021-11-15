5 Teens In Custody Following Early-Morning Crime Spree In Mercedes

Five teenagers are in juvenile custody facing a variety of charges following two shooting incidents in Mercedes.

Mercedes police first responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of South Colorado Avenue at around 1 a.m. Sunday. A second “shots fired” call came in about 20 minutes later from the 800 block of South Virginia Avenue. About a half-hour after that, someone reported their vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators learned that vehicle matched the description of one the teenagers were in, police were able to track it down, there was a brief chase before officers were able to apprehend the suspects.

The three male and two female juveniles are facing deadly conduct and other charges.