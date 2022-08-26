5-Year-Old Boy Dies In Car Outside La Joya Elementary School

La Joya school district police say it was a 5-year-old boy found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School Thursday afternoon.

School district Police Chief Raul Gonzalez says the boy was related to a staff member at the school and the vehicle belonged to the staff member. Gonzalez says a 911 call came into the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office just after 4 p.m., deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the school, but efforts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful.

Authorities haven’t said who made the emergency call, and are not providing any other information while the incident is under investigation.

La Joya schools superintendent Dr. Gisela Saenz says additional counseling services are being provided to staff and students at Paredes Elementary.