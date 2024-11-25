5-Year-Old Boy Killed In ATV Crash In Rural Mission

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A crash involving an ATV claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy Monday in a rural area northwest of Mission. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old and his 11-year-old brother were on the ATV when it crashed into a tree on the family’s property along Iowa Road north of Mile 7.

The parents discovered the accident and drove the kids themselves to the hospital where the 5-year-old died of his injuries. The 11-year-old is said to be in critical but stable condition. Sheriff’s officials are investigating all of the circumstances of the accident.