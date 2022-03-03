50 Arrested In Bust Of Drug Trafficking Operation In Houston And Galveston

Federal officials say 50 people are under arrest following one of the biggest drug busts in south Texas in years.

The suspects are accused of drug trafficking and money laundering in Houston and Galveston between December 2020 and December 2021. When the raid was carried out on Tuesday, officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, meth, heroin, and pot, along with more than three-dozen guns.

The crackdown also involved police agencies in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Some of the defendants could get life in prison.