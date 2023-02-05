50-Car Train Derailment Causes Big Fire, Evacuations In Ohio

(AP) — A train derailment and resulting large fire have prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line. Norfolk Southern says about 50 cars derailed Friday night in East Palestine from a train carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois to Conway, Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported. Federal officials said 14 cars containing vinyl chloride were involved and have been exposed to fire, and one car is ‘intermittently releasing’ its contents as designed. Officials have said air quality monitors had shown no levels of concern. Residents within a mile were evacuated and others urged to shelter in place.