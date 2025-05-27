WORLD

50 People Treated In Hospitals After Liverpool Car Ramming. Driver Suspected Of Attempted Murder

Scooters lie on the site where a 53-year-old British man plowed a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, injuring more than 45 people in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, May 27, 2025.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

By KWIYEON HA Associated Press

(AP) — Police said 50 people were treated in hospitals after a car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their teams Premier League championship and 11 remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said the patients were all stable.

The number of injured who were treated at hospital was nearly double the 27 they had announced Monday.

The 53-year-old car driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said the man is also being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving on drugs.

The driver followed an ambulance to get through road blocks that had been set up during Liverpool’s championship parade.

