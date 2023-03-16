50-Year Prison Term For Man Who Killed Harlingen High School Student

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The man who shot and killed a Harlingen High School student a year-and-a-half ago has been hit with a 50-year prison sentence.

The punishment was handed down against 20-year-old Phillip Michael Martinez Wednesday shortly after he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting to a charge of murder.

It was the night of October 6th 2021 when Martinez had opened fire on a group of people outside the Sunshine Village Apartments. Three people were wounded, 17-year-old Christopher Perales was killed. Perales was a senior at Harlingen High.