500,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized In Arizona Traffic Stop

This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows a collagen supplement bottle that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Arix., on Monday May 23, 2022. Two women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found collagen supplement bottles in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.(Casa Grande Police Department via AP)