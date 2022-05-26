NATIONAL

500,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized In Arizona Traffic Stop

Fred CruzBy 4 views
0
This photo released by the Casa Grande Police Department, shows a collagen supplement bottle that concealed approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills that were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, Arix., on Monday May 23, 2022. Two women, Martha Lopez, 31, and Tania Luna Solis, 30, were arrested Monday after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found collagen supplement bottles in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said.(Casa Grande Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Arizona police say two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding. A statement from police in the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix says that the pills were found Monday concealed in collagen supplement bottles during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash. Police say 31-year-old Martha Lopez and 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis were arrested on suspicion of crimes including possession of a narcotic drug for sale. Court records didn’t list attorneys who could comment on behalf of the women from Phoenix.

 

Fred Cruz

Oklahoma Governor Signs The Nation’s Strictest Abortion Ban

Previous article

Donna ISD Shuts Down Due To “Credible Threat”

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL