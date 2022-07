More than 500 women who claim they were assaulted by Uber drivers are suing the ride-hailing service. A lawsuit filed Wednesday says female passengers in a number of states were “kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, or otherwise attacked” by Uber drivers.

The San Francisco law firm that filed the suit criticized Uber for what it called lax policies related to driver background checks and enforcement.