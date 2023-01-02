TEXAS

6 Die In 3-Vehicle Crash On Texas Highway, Authorities Say

(AP) — Authorities say a three-car crash in southern Texas has killed six people and injured five others. Authorities say the crash happened about 6:20 p.m. Friday near George West. That’s about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi.

An official says a minivan tried to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an SUV. A sedan then crashed into the SUV. The van’s 39-year-old driver and a juvenile passenger were killed. Also killed were the driver and two passengers in the SUV and a passenger in the sedan.

 

