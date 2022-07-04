Rooftop Shooter Kills 6, Wounds 24 At 4th Of July Parade In Suburban Chicago

Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white male wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene. He didn’t know which building.

Covelli said police believe there was only one shooter and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous. He and O’Neill described the shooting as random.

Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route after shots rang out, leaving their belongings behind.

Ominous signs of a joyous event suddenly turned to horror filled both sides of Central Street. Dozens of baby cartridges, some bearing American flags, and children’s bikes were left behind, and blankets, lawn chairs, and coffee and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

