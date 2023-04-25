NATIONAL

6 Men, 3 Women Chosen As Jurors In Rape Suit Against Trump

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, right, walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in New York. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in a trial over Carroll's claim that former President Donald Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — A jury of six men and three women has been chosen to hear a former advice columnist’s lawsuit accusing ex-President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s in a luxury department store dressing room.

Opening statements were expected are later Tuesday. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent two decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump’s lawyers have not ruled out the chance he might testify.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

