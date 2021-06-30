6 More Bodies Pulled From Tower Rubble In Highest Daily Toll

(AP) — Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower have pulled six more bodies from the rubble, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18. It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.
The number of residents unaccounted stands at 147. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference. She said two of the dead were children.
Earlier in the day, crews searching for survivors built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment. The state fire marshal says that could accelerate the removal of concrete.