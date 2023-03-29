6 People, 5 Of Them Children, Injured By Carbon Monoxide

This photo provided by the Fort Worth Fire Department shows emergency responders on Monday, March 27 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Six people, five of them children, were hospitalized in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide, apparently from a running vehicle at their home, according to fire officials. (Glen E. Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Fort Worth, Texas, say six people, five of them children, are in critical condition after being exposed to carbon monoxide, apparently from a running vehicle. Officials told local media they were called to the home about 8 p.m. Monday by a child who met firefighters at the door then collapsed after saying her mother was acting oddly. A fire department spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment Tuesday. Officials said the six were taken to a hospital in critical condition and five firefighters who rushed into the home without protective gear to remove the occupants were treated for exposure to carbon monoxide.