6 People Killed, 10 Others Injured In Idaho When Pickup Crashes Into Passenger Van

jsalinasBy
In this photo provided by KIFI Local News 8, a pickup truck crashed into a passenger van on U.S. Highway 20, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. State police say the accident happened Saturday morning when a pickup crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 20 and fatally hit a passenger van. (Jeff Roper/KIFI Local News 8 via AP)

(AP) — Six people were killed Saturday in Idaho in a two-car accident that included a large passenger van, authorities said.

Ten others were injured in the crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls and taken to local hospitals, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

An eastbound pickup crossed the centerline about 5:30 a.m. and hit a westbound passenger van, police said.

The van’s driver and five passengers died from their injuries at the scene. Nine other passengers in the van and the pickup’s driver were hospitalized, according to police.

Police have not released other details of the accident, including where the 15 people in the van were from or where they were headed. Idaho State Police, which is handling the investigation, did not immediately return phones messages or emails Saturday to The Associated Press.

