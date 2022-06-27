6 Police Officers Killed In Northern Mexico Ambush

(AP) — Six police officers in the northern Mexico border state of Nuevo Leon are dead and four other wounded after they were ambushed by a presumed drug gang equipped with ten home-made armored cars and heavy weaponry.

Nuevo Leon state police said the patrol was outnumbered in the pre-dawn attack Sunday on a highway leading to the Colombia border crossing. The force said the officers acted “heroically” in the attack.

State prosecutors said the dead included one female officer. There was no immediate information on the identity of the attackers. But the nearby city of Nuevo Laredo has long been dominated by the violent Northeast cartel.