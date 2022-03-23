6 Students Killed In Oklahoma Crash Were In Car That Seats 4

In this image provided by KFOR-TV, a heavily damaged vehicle is seen off a road in Tishomingo, Okla., following a two-vehicle collision in which six teenage students were killed, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (NewsNation KFOR via AP)

In this image provided by KFOR-TV, a heavily damaged vehicle is seen off a road in Tishomingo, Okla., following a two-vehicle collision in which six teenage students were killed, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (NewsNation KFOR via AP)

(AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage girls on a high school lunch break were killed when their small car with only four seats collided with a large truck hauling rocks. Only the 16-year-old driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark collided with the truck Tuesday afternoon in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 people located about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The highway patrol says those killed in the crash about a mile from Tishomingo High School include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers. The victims’ names weren’t released because they are juveniles.