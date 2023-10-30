60-Day Holiday Season ‘No Refusal’ Campaign Announced

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Law enforcement leaders from across Hidalgo County gathered Monday to announce a holiday season anti-DWI No Refusal campaign.

Under the initiative, for the next 60 days – through the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays – anyone stopped for suspected drunken driving, and who refuses a breath test, will be required to give a blood sample to determine their alcohol level.

Also throughout the period, there will be a beefed-up police presence on the roadways with officers looking specifically for drunk drivers.

Monday’s announcement brought together District Attorney Terry Palacios, Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the police chiefs of nine cities, and officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety to make the point that way too many Valley families have had their holidays, and their lives, ruined by drunk drivers.