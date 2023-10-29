60-Day Holiday Season ‘No Refusal’ Campaign Set To Be Announced

Law enforcement leaders from across Hidalgo County will gather Monday morning to announce a holiday season anti-DWI No Refusal campaign. Under the initiative, for the next 60 days, through the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays, anyone stopped for suspected drunken driving, and who refuse a breath test, will be required to give a blood sample to determine their alcohol level. Judges will be on call to issue warrants and so will nurses to draw your blood. And throughout the period, there will be a beefed-up police presence on the roadways with officers specifically looking for drunk drivers. Monday’s announcement will bring together District Attorney Terry Palacios, Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the police chiefs of nine cities, officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, along with an as-yet unnamed special guest, to make the point that way too many Valley families have had their holidays, and the rest of their lives, ruined by drunk drivers.