60 Years In Prison For Man Who Killed Harlingen Toddler

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Cameron County jury has sentenced a Harlingen man to 60 years in prison in the death of a 2-year-old girl back in 2017. The punishment against 35-year-old Jorge Michael Abundez was handed down Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the jury convicted him on a charge of injury to a child.

Abundez had been charged with capital murder in the death of Katalina Castaneda. But after about 12 hours of deliberations over two days, jurors deadlocked on the charge that could have sent Abundez to prison for the rest of his life.

Castaneda died in April 2017 – an autopsy concluding the child had suffered a hard punch to her abdomen. It was more than a year later before Abundez was arrested and charged with the girl’s murder.