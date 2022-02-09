TEXAS

6th Person Dies After Suspected Murder-Suicide

jsalinasBy
(AP) — Police say a sixth person has died after a man opened fire on members of his family in Texas before killing himself as officers approached.

Police in Corsicana say 20-year-old Xavier Milazzo died Monday night after he was removed from life support. His father, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo, is suspected of opening fire on family members in two Texas cities on Saturday.

Police say Kevin Milazzo later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims also include Kevin Milazzo’s mother, stepfather, another adult son, and his ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son.

 

