7.3 Magnitude Quake Hits North Japan, Tsunami Risk Receding

Furniture and electrical appliance are scattered at an apartment in Fukushima, northern Japan Wednesday, March 16, 2022, following an earthquake. A powerful earthquake shook off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday, triggering a tsunami advisory.(Kyodo News via AP)

(AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there’s no longer a tsunami threat though the Japan Meteorological Agency kept its low risk advisory. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns.

The operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster said workers found no abnormalities there. TV says there are reports of fire, damage to buildings and falling rocks in Fukushima. There has been no word on casualties.