NATIONAL

7 California Officers Charged In Death Of Man In Custody

Fred CruzBy 2 views
0
FILE - In this image taken from a nearly 18-minute video taken by a California Highway Patrol sergeant, Edward Bronstein, 38, is taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Prosecutors on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2020 in-custody death of Edward Bronstein, who screamed "I can't breathe" while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. (California Highway Patrol via AP, File)

(AP) — Prosecutors have charged seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 2020 death of a man who screamed “I can’t breathe” while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges Wednesday in the death of Edward Bronstein. The 38-year-old man was taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop. In addition to the manslaughter charges, the six CHP officers and one sergeant face one felony count each of assault under the color of authority.

 

Fred Cruz

Companies Bid $264M In Gulf Oil Sale Mandated By Climate Law

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL