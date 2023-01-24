7 Dead As California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing In 8 Days

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday in a coastal community south of San Francisco. It marks California’s third mass killing in eight days. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office says 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody as the suspect in the shooting. Authorities say four people were found dead and one critically wounded from gunshots mid-afternoon. Then three others were found dead at a business several miles away. The connection between the locations is unclear but the sheriff’s office says both are agricultural businesses. The shootings follow Saturday’s massacre that killed 11 people at a dance hall in Southern California.