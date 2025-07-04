7 Remain Missing After Fireworks Warehouse Explosion

Smoke and flames rise during a fireworks warehouse explosion near Esparto, Calif., Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Seven people are still missing after Tuesday’s explosion at a warehouse storing fireworks in Northern California. It happened at a warehouse located in the Esparto area, northwest of Sacramento.

Esparto fire officials said Wednesday that “First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals.”

Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for some nearby Yolo County residents. The cause of the fire and explosion remain under investigation.