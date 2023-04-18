7 Soldiers Hurt In Military Vehicle Pile-Up In Germany

(AP) — German police say seven soldiers were injured when several military vehicles crashed into each other in an accident on a Bavarian highway on Monday.

Several German media outlets reported Tuesday that the vehicles involved belonged to the U.S. military, but German police said they were not authorized to give out information on the nationality of those injured. The public affairs office for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Germany did not immediately return calls seeking confirmation.

Police in Amberg in southern Germany said that “a military convoy was driving on the A6 highway on maneuver duty, and that for still unknown reasons a rear-end collision involving four armored vehicles occurred.”