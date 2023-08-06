LOCALTRENDING

7 Wounded In Nightclub Gunfire

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Seven people are hospitalized after gunfire broke out at an Edinburg-area nightclub early Sunday morning.

At around 4:30, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of gunshots at El Antro Nightclub at Raul Longoria and Alberta Roads just outside the Edinburg city limits. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

Officials haven’t released their conditions. Sheriff’s investigators are still working to determine how many people opened fire and what led to the shootings.

