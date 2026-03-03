FILE - The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

More than 70 Texas Republicans in the US House are demanding a pause on all immigration following the mass shooting in Austin over the weekend.

Police identified a naturalized US citizen as the suspected shooter who killed two people and wounded 14 others outside an Austin bar early Sunday morning.

The Republican lawmakers asked congressional leaders on Monday to put a stop to immigration until “proper vetting protocols” can be enacted. The requested freeze specifically mentions H-1B visas, which allow US employers to sponsor foreign workers in certain occupations.

