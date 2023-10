More than 75-thousand Kaiser-Permanente workers are gearing up for what would be the biggest healthcare strike in U.S. history.

Unions representing the workers notified the company more than a week ago that they could launch a three-day strike this coming Wednesday, October 4th. Negotiations on pay, outsourcing, and staffing are stalled.

The strike would affect Kaiser hospitals and clinics in California, Oregon, Washington state, Colorado, Virginia, and the Washington DC.