8 Found Dead After Tulsa Suburb House Fire; Homicide Feared

Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple fatalities at the corner South Hickory Ave. and West Galveston St. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Eight people were found dead Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

(AP) — Police say they’ve found eight people dead in a burning house in Oklahoma in what they are investigating as a homicide case. The fire was reported Thursday afternoon in Broken Arrow, the largest suburb of Tulsa, Oklahoma. While police said the fire and deaths were being investigated as homicides, they didn’t believe there was any immediate threat to the public. Police say witnesses told them a family of eight lived in the house — two adults and six children. But the identities of those found dead were not immediately released. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.