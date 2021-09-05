9/11: As The Decades Pass, The Act Of Remembering Evolves

ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 5, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the remains of the World Trade Center stand amid other debris following the terrorist attack on the buildings in New York. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs, File)

ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 5, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the remains of the World Trade Center stand amid other debris following the terrorist attack on the buildings in New York. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs, File)

(AP) — The act of remembering is a complex one, particularly when it comes to an event like 9/11. Memory can be filled with emotion, with politics, with anger and with a desire to make sure that certain stories are told.

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it highlights a moment when the immediacy of recent memory starts to blend with the notion that a historic event is slowly becoming a historical one.

Experts say that’s a time when it’s important to realize that when we remember big events can have a deep influence on exactly how we remember them.