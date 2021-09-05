NATIONAL

9/11: As The Decades Pass, The Act Of Remembering Evolves

By 28 views
0
ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 5, AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the remains of the World Trade Center stand amid other debris following the terrorist attack on the buildings in New York. (AP Photo/Alexandre Fuchs, File)

(AP) — The act of remembering is a complex one, particularly when it comes to an event like 9/11. Memory can be filled with emotion, with politics, with anger and with a desire to make sure that certain stories are told.

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, it highlights a moment when the immediacy of recent memory starts to blend with the notion that a historic event is slowly becoming a historical one.

Experts say that’s a time when it’s important to realize that when we remember big events can have a deep influence on exactly how we remember them.

 

After Ida’s Fury, Infrastructure Key In Preventing Misery

Previous article

Over 24 Hours In Kabul, Brutality, Trauma, Moments Of Grace

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL