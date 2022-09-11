9/11 Terror Attacks Reverberate As US Marks 21st Anniversary

Firefighters salute each other outside the FDNY Engine 10, Ladder 10 fire station near the commemoration ceremony on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget” 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries gathered Sunday at all three places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. President Joe Biden told the Pentagon gathering that the U.S. would continue working to root out terrorists.

First lady Jill Biden spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the ceremony in New York, where politicians are not allowed to speak. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.