9 Dead In Texas Crash Involving U. Of Southwest Golf Teams

Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas,(NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)

The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university who were returning home from a golf tournament.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams. They had been playing in a tournament in Midland, Texas. Blanco says six students were killed, along with a faculty member.

The driver of the pickup and its passenger also died. Blanco says two students were taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.