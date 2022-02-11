9 Officers Hurt In ‘ambush,’ Shootout At Phoenix Home

A large police presence is seen near a house where several Phoenix Police Department officers were shot and four others were injured after responding to a shooting inside the home Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. The shooting suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A large police presence is seen near a house where several Phoenix Police Department officers were shot and four others were injured after responding to a shooting inside the home Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. The shooting suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP) — Police say five Phoenix police officers were shot after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home, including four who were wounded while trying to take a baby to safety. Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets in the early Friday ambush.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams tells reporters that all of the officers are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured. They say a baby had been inside and at some point was placed outside on the ground. The baby was unharmed.