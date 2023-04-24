9 Teenagers Injured In Shooting At Prom After-Party

(AP) — A sheriff’s office in Texas says nine teenagers were shot in a home at a prom after-party attended by hundreds.

Deputies in Jasper County said they responded just after midnight to shots fired at a home where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The statement says about 250 people were there at the time of the shooting.

Officials say a second shooting within the city limits of Jasper occurred shortly after, and a possible connection between the two is being investigated. Officials say that “people of interest are being questioned.”