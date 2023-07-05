9-Year-Old Donna-Area Boy Dies In Mobile Home Fire

Investigators are working to pinpoint what sparked the fire in a Donna-area mobile home that claimed the life of a 9-year-old boy.

Flames broke out a little after 1 Wednesday morning in the home on Julius Avenue north of Donna. Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza says it appears the fire ignited in a bathroom near the boy’s bedroom at the back of the mobile home but it’s not clear how.

Garza says four family members were able to escape the flames but the boy, overwhelmed by the smoke, could not. Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the mobile home mostly to where the flames erupted.