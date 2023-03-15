9-Year U.S. Prison Sentence Ordered For Ex-Tamaulipas Governor

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Former Tamaulipas governor Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba has been sentenced to nine years in a U.S. prison on a charge related to his collaborations with the Gulf drug cartel.

Yarrington had been indicted on charges of conspiring to smuggle illegal drugs, as well as charges of bank fraud and money laundering. Yarrington pleaded guilty in 2021 to a charge of money laundering and the 66-year-old ex-governor was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Houston.

U.S. prosecutors say for 14 years, Yarrington took millions of dollars in bribes from the Gulf cartel and then conspired to conceal the nature of the illegal funds. He was indicted in 2013, eight years after his term as governor of Tamaulipas ended. He was able to evade arrest for five more years before he was apprehended in Italy.