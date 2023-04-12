911 Calls Show Chaotic Moments During Kentucky Bank Shooting

(AP) — Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released by police, including one from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man’s mother, who told a 911 operator that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank.

The calls were released Wednesday, hours before an interfaith vigil was scheduled to be held Wednesday in downtown Louisville to remember victims.

The event at the Muhammad Ali Center is just a few blocks away from Old National Bank, where the gunman killed five and injured eight others on Monday before police fatally shot him.