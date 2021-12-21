9th Candle Factory Worker Dies; Kentucky Toy Drive A Success

Gov. Andy Beshear addresses audience members with a message of hope for the state's tornado victims before the start of the Western Kentucky University men's basketball game against the University of Louisville at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

(AP) — A worker injured in the destruction of a Kentucky candle factory hit by a tornado has died. That brings the total killed in that facility to nine. Governor Andy Beshear says the worker was hospitalized and recently succumbed to their injuries. During a news briefing on Monday, Beshear celebrated a toy drive that he says brought in truckloads of donations from all over the country. The toys for storm-affected families will be distributed at five sites, or Christmas storefronts, that will offer parents a chance to shop for toys for their children.