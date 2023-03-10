NATIONAL

9th Grader Sues Over Pledge Of Allegiance Confrontation

jsalinasBy 3 views
0
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler Bailey, hold a news conference in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023, regarding a lawsuit filed against Lexington School District One. Marissa said she was walking quietly to class and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. A teacher yelled at her, confronted her and pushed her against a wall. (Alexa Jurado/The State via AP)

(AP) — The parents of a South Carolina high school student are suing a teacher, principal, and other education officials saying she was accosted when she didn’t stop and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Fifteen-year-old Marissa Barnwell says she was walking quietly to class at River Bluff High School last November and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. Barnwell says the teacher yelled and pushed her against a wall and the principal didn’t do anything about it.

State law allows students to refuse to recite the pledge as long as they aren’t disruptive. Lexington School District 1 says it is working on a response to the lawsuit but had no other comment.

Cartel Letter Doesn’t Dull Pain For Americans’ Families

Previous article

Tip Led To Remote Shack Where Abducted Americans Were Held

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL