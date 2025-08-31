KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, causing some injuries. Information on the scale of damage was not immediately available.

The quake at 11:47 p.m. was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was just 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 4.5 magnitude quake occurred some 20 minutes later in the same province.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished.

The U.N. gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.