“A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia Sign Grain Export Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres lead a signing ceremony at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 22, 2022. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were due on Friday to oversee the signing of a key agreement that would allow Ukraine to resume its shipment of grain from the Black Sea to world markets and for Russia to export grain and fertilizers, ending a standoff that has threatened world food security. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — Ships full of Ukrainian wheat and other food may be safely sailing across the Black Sea in the next few weeks after Ukraine and Russia signed a U.N. export deal.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world and led to silos full of blocked grain being stuck in Ukraine. The two countries signed separate export deals with the U.N. and Turkey. A joint monitoring group will be set up in Turkey to run the operation and both sides pledged not to attack the cargo ships.

The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” that will help millions of hungry people but Ukraine’s foreign minister expressed caution, saying he still did not trust Russia.