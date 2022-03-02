‘A blitzkrieg’: Ukraine’s Volunteer Fighters Brace For More

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense, walks in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense, walks in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine's second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP) — A 68-year-old retiree recalls serving alongside Russian soldiers when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union and calling them brothers. But on Wednesday, Andrey Gonchruk wiped his face with one hand and grasped a rifle with another, ready to resist their invasion of his country.

Gonchruk and his son are among tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have volunteered to fight for their homeland. Together, they patrol their village. The army has freely distributed weapons to anyone who wishes to defend Ukraine. Now, some of them are in the crossfire as Moscow attempts to take Kyiv.