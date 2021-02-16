TEXASTRENDING

‘A complete bungle:’ Texas’ Energy Pride Goes Out With Cold

Because his house has been without power since last night, Donald Fuhrman sits in a warm but darkened restaurant Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Temperatures dropped into the single digits as snow shut down air travel and grocery stores. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze is mounting. More than 4 million people in the energy capital of the U.S. woke up Monday still without power.

The outages follow unusually heavy snowfall and single-digit temperatures in Texas that created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday called for an investigation of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s power grid. Officials offered no timetable for when power might be restored throughout the state.

 

