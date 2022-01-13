A Concerning Increase In Local Kids In The Hospital With COVID

The number of Hidalgo County children having to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 has nearly doubled from Wednesday.

The Thursday COVID report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department shows 47 children in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. Wednesday, there were 24 pediatric COVID patients. 5 children are in an intensive care unit.

The local rise in kids being hospitalized mirrors what’s happening in most other parts of the country, which health officials blame on the super-infectious Omicron strain.

Hidalgo County’s Thursday report also shows 6 residents died from COVID-19. It’s the first time in 2-1/2 months the daily COVID death count has been that high. Two of the patients were in their 30’s – an Edinburg woman and a McAllen man.